Godrej Properties, Dasra launch report for the well-being of informal workers

Godrej Properties Limited, one of India’s leading real estate developers, with Dasra, has launched the report ‘Inclusive by Design: Cementing the Future for Informal Workers in India's Construction Sector’. The report provides actionable information on the barriers that heighten vulnerability of informal workers in this sector.

The construction sector is the single largest absorber of informal and migrant workers in India. Due to the low entry barriers, the industry employs a large chunk of India's surplus nonagricultural workforce. Keeping these factors in mind, both companies have prepared a list of points to ensure an equitable working space for informal workers:

1. Data collection and integration across workers' migration corridors enable greater visibility and security.

2. Financial, social and legal protection by securing requisite identity proof and worker registration.

3. Alignment for workers through a channel informed by industry demand.

4. Gender equality in opportunities, working conditions and wages through inclusive policies and practices.

5. Diverse livelihood opportunities to prevent distress led to entry into the sector.



Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said, “As we emerge from the pandemic, India’s real estate and construction industries are faced with a choice, to rebuild as before or to reset the foundation to one that befits an industry of the future that places worker wellbeing at the core of sustainable business.”

The report delves deep into the journeys of informal migrant workers to reveal the inequities arising from the primary breakpoints impeding their progress linked with the phenomenon of migration. The challenges they face have been analyzed across source, destination and at systemic levels. It aims at achieving sustainable development goals like no poverty, gender equality, decent work and economic growth.

