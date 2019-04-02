Google India's Rajan Anandan quits after eight years, to join Sequoia Capital

Google India and South East Asia President Rajan Anandan has put in his papers after an 8-year stint with the US tech company. Anandan now plans to join Sequoia Capital.

Vikas Agnihotri, who is currently working as Google's Country Director for Sales, will take on the interim responsibilities of Rajan Anandan. He will continue to work with Google until the end of April.

Scott Beaumont, Google President Asia Pacific, said, "We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia".

Anandan has also worked with Microsoft India, McKinsey & Company and Dell India before joining Google. Anandan has made investments in companies like Instamojo, WebEngage, Capillary Technologies, EasyGov and TravelKhana.

Shailendra J Singh, Sequoia Capital's Managing Director, said that Anandan will join the leadership team in addition to the six current managing directors. He added that "Rajan's deep understanding of technology, significant operating expertise and track record of growing tech businesses across the region will help Surge founders scale and build the transformational businesses of tomorrow."

