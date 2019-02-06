CBI curtails tenure of two senior IPS officers

The tenure of two senior IPS officers Anish Prasad and Abhay Singh have been curtailed from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Prasad, a 2003 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre, was reportedly at the center of a controversy involving the CBI's two former top officers ex chief Alok Kumar Verma and the then Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

Prasad, who is at present Deputy Director (Administration) in the central probe agency's headquarters here, had earlier worked in the surveillance unit of the CBI, officials said.

At the time of his tussle with Verma, Asthana had written to Central Vigilance Commission and accused the agency of snooping on his family members, they said.

Singh, a 2002 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was posted in Ranchi.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved premature repatriation of Prasad and Singh with immediate effect, the order said without citing further details.

