Govt issues guidelines on monkeypox prevention; check details here

In response to an increase in monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, the Indian government on Tuesday issued precautionary guidelines for the prevention of an outbreak in the country. Along with general precautionary measures and symptom detection guidelines, surveillance and timely identification of new patients are emphasised as critical public health measures for outbreak containment in the guidelines issued by the government.
As per the new guidelines given to states, the Health Ministry has emphasised surveillance and quick identification of new cases as critical public health measures for outbreak containment, mandating the need to decrease the risk of human-to-human transmission. Moreover, the guidelines also stressed the importance of increasing public awareness and education about preventive measures such as avoiding contact with any sick person's material, isolating infected patients from others, practicing good hand hygiene, and using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.
Several Central and Western African nations have reported monkeypox endemicity. Non-endemic nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Israel, and Switzerland have also reported cases.
Here are some of the guidelines issued by the government for the prevention of monkeypox
PREVENTION MEASURES
Some of the key precautions to be taken in order to avoid contacting the monkeypox virus:
TREATMENT MEASURES
The Health Ministry also compiled a set of management principles based on the recommendations of the ICMR-NIV Pune. These were compiled on the basis of the symptoms that may develop in case of infection:
TESTING MEASURES
According to the recommendations issued by the government, a case of the monkeypox virus is validated by detecting unique sequences of viral DNA by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.
The government has directed that all clinical specimens must be delivered to the ICMR-NIV (Pune) apex laboratory via the corresponding district/Integrated State's Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.
TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS
Lastly, the government also issued the following instructions for international travellers to avoid contracting monkeypox:
The health ministry also stated that it is keeping a watchful eye on the evolving situation
