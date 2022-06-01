Govt issues guidelines on monkeypox prevention; check details here

In response to an increase in monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, the Indian government on Tuesday issued precautionary guidelines for the prevention of an outbreak in the country. Along with general precautionary measures and symptom detection guidelines, surveillance and timely identification of new patients are emphasised as critical public health measures for outbreak containment in the guidelines issued by the government.



As per the new guidelines given to states, the Health Ministry has emphasised surveillance and quick identification of new cases as critical public health measures for outbreak containment, mandating the need to decrease the risk of human-to-human transmission. Moreover, the guidelines also stressed the importance of increasing public awareness and education about preventive measures such as avoiding contact with any sick person's material, isolating infected patients from others, practicing good hand hygiene, and using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.



Several Central and Western African nations have reported monkeypox endemicity. Non-endemic nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Israel, and Switzerland have also reported cases.



Here are some of the guidelines issued by the government for the prevention of monkeypox



PREVENTION MEASURES



Some of the key precautions to be taken in order to avoid contacting the monkeypox virus:

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in contact with a sick person.

Isolate infected patients from others.

Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.

TREATMENT MEASURES



The Health Ministry also compiled a set of management principles based on the recommendations of the ICMR-NIV Pune. These were compiled on the basis of the symptoms that may develop in case of infection:

Skin Rash - Clean with simple antiseptic, Cover with light dressing if extensive lesion present, Do not touch/ scratch the lesions, In case of secondary infection relevant systematic antibiotics may be considered

Clean with simple antiseptic, Cover with light dressing if extensive lesion present, Do not touch/ scratch the lesions, In case of secondary infection relevant systematic antibiotics may be considered Genital ulcers - Sitz bath

- Sitz bath Oral ulcers - Warm saline gargles/ oral topical anti-inflammatory gel

Warm saline gargles/ oral topical anti-inflammatory gel Conjunctivitis - Self-limiting, Consult Ophthalmologist if symptoms persist or there are pain/ visual disturbances

Self-limiting, Consult Ophthalmologist if symptoms persist or there are pain/ visual disturbances Dehydration - Encourage ORS or oral fluids, Intravenous fluids if indicated, Encourage nutritious and adequate diet

Encourage ORS or oral fluids, Intravenous fluids if indicated, Encourage nutritious and adequate diet Fever - Tepid sponging, Paracetamol as required

Tepid sponging, Paracetamol as required Itching - Topical Calamine lotion, Antihistamines

Topical Calamine lotion, Antihistamines Nausea/ Vomiting - Consider anti-emetics

Consider anti-emetics Headache/ Malaise - Paracetamol and adequate hydration

TESTING MEASURES



According to the recommendations issued by the government, a case of the monkeypox virus is validated by detecting unique sequences of viral DNA by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.



The government has directed that all clinical specimens must be delivered to the ICMR-NIV (Pune) apex laboratory via the corresponding district/Integrated State's Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.

TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS



Lastly, the government also issued the following instructions for international travellers to avoid contracting monkeypox:

Close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

Contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders).

Contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals

Consult the nearest health facility if you develop symptoms suggestive of monkey pox like fever with rash -

You were in an area where Monkey pox has been reported You had contact with a person that might have had Monkey pox.

The health ministry also stated that it is keeping a watchful eye on the evolving situation

