Govt stops export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect  

The government on Thursday prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice. "Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)...is amended from free to prohibited," said a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT). However, it said that the consignments of this rice will be allowed to be exported under certain conditions such as where loading of this rice on the ship has commenced before this notification.

The export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, the notification added. "Export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their Government."

The notification will come into immediate effect.