Govt writes to Maharashtra against additional restrictions imposed on travellers

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra government against the imposition of additional Covid-19 restrictions on travellers entering the state. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary to "align orders issued by Maharashtra for international arrivals at Mumbai airport with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to ensure uniform implementation of guidelines across all States/UTs."

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday made RT-PCR mandatory irrespective of vaccination status for travellers from other states. Further, the new rules also make institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming to the state from countries "at-risk".

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa and labeled as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".

Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority has declared restrictions on air travel into the state under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"The restrictions imposed by the Government of India guidelines dated November 28, 2021 as well as future restrictions if any, shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed," the order copy said.

Domestic travellers from the same state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival. In case of passengers from other states, negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival will be compulsory without exceptions.

In case of an international passenger has a connecting flight to any other airport in India, the passenger will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the first arrival airport in Maharashtra and only on being found negative will he be allowed to board the connecting flight.