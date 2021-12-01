Govt writes to Maharashtra against additional restrictions imposed on travellers

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra government against the imposition of additional Covid-19 restrictions on travellers entering the state. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary to "align orders issued by Maharashtra for international arrivals at Mumbai airport with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to ensure uniform implementation of guidelines across all States/UTs."

Maharashtra has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries under the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday night. Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on the second, fourth and seventh day of arrival. If found to be COVID-19 positive, the passenger will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

Bhushan, in a letter, said that the order issued by the Maharashtra government is in divergence with the COVID-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for international passengers.

''I would, therefore, urge you to align the orders issued by the state with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, so that uniform implementation of the guidelines may be ensured across all states and UTs. ''I would also advise that such modified orders of the state government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers,'' he said in the letter addressed to Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Department of Health & Family Welfare.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday made RT-PCR mandatory irrespective of vaccination status for travellers from other states. Further, the new rules also make institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming to the state from countries "at-risk".

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa and labeled as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".

Domestic travellers from the same state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival. In case of passengers from other states, negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival will be compulsory without exceptions.

In case of an international passenger has a connecting flight to any other airport in India, the passenger will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the first arrival airport in Maharashtra and only on being found negative will he be allowed to board the connecting flight.