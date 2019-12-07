GST stakeholders feedback day held across 125 cities; FM invites suggestions on new return filing system

Central and state GST authorities organised a nationwide 'GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas' today. Charted Accountants, businessmen, and financial experts in 125 cities across the nation participated in the programme. FM Nirmala Sitharaman also invited all prominent chambers of commerce and industry, and tax practitioners' compliance managers, and other organisations representing taxpayers to assess the response to the various GST returns, especially the new returns.

Sitharaman tweeted, "A gentle reminder: Today, 7 December, all #GST offices will be ready to receive suggestions on simplifying/easing the filing process. Invite those interested in providing suggestions to kindly approach the nearest office. @gstindia @askGST_GoI @GST_Council @FinMinIndia."

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the CGST officers explained the new GST Returns to the participants and encouraged them to provide feedback about the ease of compliance, deficiencies and improvements. The detailed feedback would be available by 9th December. The new system will come into effect from 1 April, 2020.

Participants, including taxpayers, found 'GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas' informative and said that these events help them resolve queries related to filing of the GST return. They also requested the government to make the filing process easier.

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' (CBIC) preliminary reports, there has been an overwhelming response from GST stakeholders and several useful suggestions have been received. The programme was widely welcomed by GST stakeholders and tax professional/fraternity, it added.

Pranab Kumar Das, Chairman, CBIC, told the focus is on making compliance and uploading of these new returns easier. Das said that this is being done so traders filing the returns do not face any difficulty when the new returns will be introduced, reports AIR News.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement released on Friday, said, "All GST stakeholders are requested to actively participate in these feedback sessions in their nearest CGST or SGST Offices across the country."

Additionally, since the introduction of GST, this is the first time that the government is doing taxpayer consultation on "such a large scale."

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

