Gurugram inoculates 100% citizens with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram today announced that the district has vaccinated 100 per cent of its citizens with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The official account of the DC of Gurugram tweeted, “Gurugram is the first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement.”



According to the tweet, over 128% Gurugram citizens have received their first jab while 100% have got a second dose as well.



“Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support,” the tweet added.

Recently the DC Gurugram also announced the iWill CARE app.



“With the aim of making mental health services accessible to residents of Gurugram through their mobile phones, ‘iWill CARE’, a mental health services app has been launched by District Administration Gurugram in collaboration with DLF Foundation and ePsyclinic,” the department said in a statement.



The department stated that the app will provide Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Behavior Therapy based counseling through a chatbot, personalised therapy services, and access to educational and self-help content.



DC Gurugram tweeted, “The therapists can communicate in more than 5 Indian languages, making these services more accessible in a cosmopolitan city like Gurugram.”

According to government data around 138.96 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive with around 66.74 crore total tests conducted so far.

