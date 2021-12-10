Harsh Goenka showcases batting skills in new video, hopes to get selected in an IPL team

Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG Group conglomerate, today posted a 6-second video of him enjoying a game of cricket.



Taking to Twitter, Goenka posted a video wherein he is seen batting on a playground. He stated, “Practicing seriously for the IPL season. Hoping some team has the good sense to pick me.”

Practising seriously for the IPL season. Hoping some team has the good sense to pick me 😀 pic.twitter.com/nE3f0B4F2Q — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 10, 2021

In moments, the tweet garnered about 400 likes and several retweets.



Earlier today, Goenka had taken to twitter to raise awareness about wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 and getting vaccinated again. He shared a 6-word tweet showing things more uncomfortable than wearing a mask.





THINGS MORE UNCOMFORTABLE THAN A MASK: pic.twitter.com/hcmmoheizI — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 10, 2021



Yesterday he even shared an image that shows how COVID-19 feels in several waves and how it actually is with a caption, “Be careful… wear masks, practice social distancing, take your vaccine.”





Be careful….wear masks, practise social distancing, take your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/h9YVVgGkCH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 9, 2021



He also asked his followers on Twitter to forget cars, Uber and two-wheelers and start believing in CAB (COVID appropriate behavior).

He listed down wearing masks, practicing hand hygiene, keeping social distance and taking vaccines, stating that all of these CABs when done together can keep everyone safe.

Birthday wishes poured in for Goenka's birthday from followers on his twitter handle today. Born on December 10, 1957, the Indian industrialist is an active social media user and leads a following of over 1.6 million on Twitter. Goenka is known for sharing voice on various issues and also for sharing ironic tweets.

Also Read: What's more uncomfortable than wearing a mask? Harsh Goenka has a list

Also Read: 'This is how corporates get heartless tag’: Harsh Goenka on Better.com Zoom termination shocker