Haryana govt may bring 75% reservation before 15 Jan: Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the state government is "trying" to provide reservation to 75 per cent of local residents in multiple job sectors. Currently, the due date for the reservation is January 15, 2022.



"We're trying to give 75 per cent reservation to all Haryana residents in the state's multiple industries before January 15," said Chautala, according to news agency ANI.



Chautala was attending a press conference in Rohtak.

The Haryana government in November had notified that its act of implementing 75 per cent reservation for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of ₹50,000 will come into force from 15 January, 2022.



“ln exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 3 of section I of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act. 2020 (3 of 2021). the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of 2022 for the purposes of said sub-section," the official notification stated.



Haryana had announced it wanted 75 per cent of private-sector jobs in the state, till a certain salary slab, reserved for local candidates. In November 2020, the state Assembly passed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 paving way for more employment opportunities for locals in the private sector. On March 2, the Governor gave his assent to the Bill.

The Bill when passed, drew a lot of flack for its provisions that may not go down well with the private sector in the state, and adversely impact the cosmopolitan outlook of some of its industrial hubs like Gurugram.

