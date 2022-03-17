High demand for leisure cities as 44% prefer travelling to Goa: OYO survey

There is a surge in demand for leisure destinations across India ahead of the Holi festival with 44 per cent respondents preferring Goa as their holiday destination, according to a recent survey by the travel tech company, OYO.

About 11 per cent of respondents opted for the coastal city of Puri in Odisha, while 8 per cent chose the cozy hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra for a leisurely holiday, the survey found. Travelers have keen interest to across hotspots such as Nainital, Mount-Abu, Pondicherry, Shillong, and Rishikesh among others.

“Customers are evolving at a faster pace than ever before, especially when it comes to travel. Of course, these are led by external factors that impact their decision making. Travellers have shown increased aspirations to take trips and spend quality time with their families, friends or even solo. All the leisure destinations fall within driving distance or a short flight away from these destinations,” said Ankit Gupta, OYO Spokesperson.

Over the course of the pandemic years, people have adapted to the new ways of cautious travel, OYO said. The survey revealed that travelers across India prefer booking their stays closer to the date of travel. About 26 per cent said they book their stays only a week in advance, while 31 per cent said they would plan their trips a month in advance.

Gupta said that this showcases the pulse of the Indian traveller today, who loves taking short trips and making the most of their breaks, even if it's just a long weekend.

“OYO is offering stays for 2 days at a minimal flat price so that our customers can take that much needed break without worrying about the small things,” he added.