'Hope India gets away lightly': Harsh Goenka on emergence of Omicron

RPG Group Chairman, Harsh Goenka, took to Twitter today, to share a conversation he had with doctors about the fast-spreading Omicron infections in the US and Europe, unlike in South Africa.
Goenka said doctors told him that the “natural immunity” of South Africans would be better than the developed nations like the US and Europe. Adding to this he said, “With that same logic, I hope that India gets away lightly.”
The Indian Billionaire earlier shared some steps that the Indian government could take to curb infections.
1. Increase double vaccinations, covering at least 70% of population
2. Allow vaccinations for children
3. Urgent approval of boosters
4. Take action against Covid inappropriate behavior
5. Import mRNA (Moderna/Pfizer) vaccines
Goenka had shared the above suggestions to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 in India.
He also shared some habits that can give good returns like exercising daily, eating healthy, meditating, and ignoring politics.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also warned people about the Omicron variant. Gates said his close friends have been infected and he has cancelled most of his plans for the holidays. He added that if the Omicron variant is “only half as severe as Delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious.”
