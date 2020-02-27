Huawei to launch new P40 series on March 26; check out price, specs

Chinese phone makers Huawei will launch the P40 series in India during an event on March 26. It has already revealed the P40 Lite in Spain. The Huawei P40 is a rebranded Nova 6E from the same company that was released in December.

Specifications:

Huawei has built the phone around Huawei Mobile Services, and not on Google Mobile Services core, which means the phones will not have core Google apps like Gmail, youtube, play store, maps etc.

It has a 6.4-inch full-HD+(1080 x 2310 pixels) display, and a hole punch camera at top-left corner. Its runs on an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC processor with up to 8 GB of RAM.

Camera:

The P40 Lite has a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP wide-angle, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The hole punch houses a 24MP camera in the front.

The phone has an expandable 128 GB of internal space. It supports a 4200mAh battery that comes with a 40W charger Type-C charger. Along with the usual 4G, Bluetooth ad GPS, the phone also has NFC.

The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 for the 6GB RAM model, but no announcement on price has been made on the 8GB variant. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Crush Green colour options.