Huge mob of African origin attacks Delhi cops after 3 Nigerians held for overstaying

In a shocking incident, a group of 100 people of African origin surrounded a police team in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi on Saturday. They clashed with the police team and Nigerian nationals who had been detained over visa expiration by the anti-drugs force, according to the report. The mob attacked when the detainees were being taken to the police station.

A team of Delhi Police's Narcotics Cell team had gone to Raju Park in Neb Sarai for deportation proceedings for overstaying foreign nationals. The team picked up three Nigerian citizens whose visas had expired.

However, the report said, a mob of over 100 people of African origin surrounded the team and obstructed the proceedings, leading to chaos in which two of the three detained managed to escape. But the police managed to nab one of them again.

Later in the evening, a joint team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and the Narcotics Squad visited Raju Park again and detained four Nigerians. However, there were again surrounded by a bigger group of 150 to 200 people of African origin.

They tried to help the detainees escape. The police somehow managed to control the situation and brought the detainees to the Neb Sarai Police Station.