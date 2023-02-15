I-T searches at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai continues for the second day

The Income Tax Survey, which began at the BBC offices located in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, is still on after nearly 24 hours.

The survey began at 11 am yesterday, with the phones of several employees being seized. While some employees were asked to go home early.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told the media that the US is aware of the survey operation conducted by the I-T department at the BBC office in Delhi but is not in a position to offer its judgment.

He added that US supports the importance of free press around the world.