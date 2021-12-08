IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes near Coonoor; toll rises to 5

IAF helicopter carrying senior Defence officials crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board chopper that crashed.

The rescue operations are underway. Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran informed that five people on board the chopper have died.

"I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway," Ramachandran said, reported news agency ANI.

The ill-fated chopper had fourteen people on board, including Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal, reported news agency ANI.

Confirming the crash, the Indian Air Force tweeted, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Bodies recovered from the site of the crash have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, according to reports.

With the crash news coming in, it was known that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be briefing the Parliament.. Currently, he is monitoring the situation, according to ANI sources. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway and the defence minister has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed shock on the incident and said that he has instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin posted, "I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor. I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot."

In later development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that as per preliminary information, CDS Rawat has been taken to hospital for treatment. " I am trying to gather more information on the incident," he added.

WATCH: Visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.