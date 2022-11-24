IMD predicts fresh cyclonic circulation over Andaman Sea in 24 hours, issues alerts for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours and this will cause light to moderate rainfall over south Peninsular India during the next five days. The minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India during the next 4-5 days, the weather forecast agency said.

In its update, the weather department said that the low-pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked. However, it said, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.

The IMD said a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. Under this influence, fairly widespread to moderate rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days.

Under the influence of above systems:

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka,Tamilnadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days November 24, 2022

For today, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state of Tamil Nadu. There is no alert so far for Kerala and Karnataka. For Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Nellore district.

Besides this, the IMD has predicted a gradual fall in the minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. The agency said no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.