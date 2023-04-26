IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till April 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country's central weather forecasting agency, on Wednesday predicted rainfall in several states during the next five days. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the central, east, and western parts of the country, while some states in the southern and northeastern parts are predicted to witness heavy rainfall.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the most part of the country won't witness any heat wave during the next five days.

For central India, the department said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days.

In the southern part, light to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. However, heavy rainfall may strike at isolated places over Kerala from April 26 to 30 and over north Karnataka, Telangana on 26 and 27; over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27, and over south interior Karnataka on April 29 and 30.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from April 28 to 30 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 29 and 30.

In the western part, light isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over central Maharashtra and Marathwada, and light-isolated rainfall over Gujarat during the next 5 days.

The weather department had on Monday said that heat wave conditions were unlikely to return to most parts of India until the month end and a fresh rain spell was expected in the northwest region from Friday. While the maximum temperatures in northwest, central, and east India oscillated between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it hovered between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country, barring the western Himalayan region where it settled between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be below normal to near normal...no heat wave conditions are likely in the country during the next seven days," the weather office said.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that on Monday, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 34-40 degrees Celsius over many parts of Rajasthan, Odisha, central, west, and south peninsular India and 25-34 degrees Celsius over the rest parts of the country. "Maximum Temperatures were below normal by 2-6°C over most parts of northwest, central and east India and near normal over rest parts of the country."



