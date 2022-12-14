IMD predicts low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal by Dec 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean by tomorrow morning, 15th December.

In its latest bulletin, the central weather forecasting agency said that yesterday's low-pressure area over east central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala, Karnataka coasts moved northwestwards and became a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 5:30 pm of December 13.

Well Marked Low Pressure area over eastcentral and adj southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 hrs IST of 14 Dec. To concentrate into a depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea by 15 Dec morning. pic.twitter.com/QIY478zZFA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2022

It moved further northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over East-central and Southeast Arabian Sea at 8:30 this morning. It is very likely to move northwestwards away from the Indian coast and concentrate into a depression over the East-central Arabian sea by Thursday.

Sea condition is likely to be rough along the Southeast Arabian sea till 15 December, East-central Arabian Sea till 17, Westcentral Arabian Sea, and Southwest Arabian Sea from 16 to 18 December, the weather department said.

"The cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Strait of Malacca and Sumatra extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists," the IMD said. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial India Ocean by Thursday.

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Nicobar Islands on 15th December.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea from 14th to 15th December, Southeast Bay of Bengal from 14th to 16th December, Central Parts of the Bay of Bengal on 17th December, and Southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Sri-Lanka Coast and Gulf of Mannar on 18th December

For minimum temperature, the weather agency has predicted a gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures over Northwest India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual fall by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures is likely over Central India. For the eastern part, the agency said no significant change is likely during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. Besides this, no significant change in temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.