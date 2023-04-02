IMD warns of rainfall, hailstorms in these states till Apr 5; no heatwave for 5 days  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm in some parts of the country till April 5. In its latest update, the weather forecasting agency said rainfall and hailstorm activity is likely over Northwest India on Monday, April 3. Hailstorm is likely over Uttarakhand on April 3 & 4 while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana are expected to see similar weather patterns on Monday.

For the East and Northeast, the weather department predicted rainfall with lightning, and gusty winds till April 5. Heavy rainfall is very likely over east Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur on Sunday. "Isolated hailstorm very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 2nd April," it said.

For South India, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, during the next five days. "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over interior Tamil Nadu on April 2," the agency said.

Maximum temperatures are below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country and it is likely to be below normal to near normal over most parts of the country during the next five days. No heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next five days.

The IMD said strong wind and hailstorms may damage plantation, horticulture, and standing crops in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places, the weather department said, adding that partial damage is expected to vulnerable structures due to string winds.

The department advised farmers to postpone harvesting of matured crops in Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Punjab, and Haryana; and keep already harvested produce in a safe place or cover the heaps of already harvested produce in the field with tarpaulin sheets.

"Complete the harvesting of matured crops in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during clear weather; keep the harvest at a safe place or cover the harvested produce in the fields," the weather agency said.