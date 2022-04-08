Imran Khan to face no-trust vote as Supreme Court restores assembly

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it "unconstitutional".

The Pakistan Supreme Court reconstituted the national assembly and ordered the Speaker to call a session. The court has also ruled out a review petition. The no confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday at 10 am.

If Khan loses, he will be the first Prime Minister of the country to be removed through a no-trust vote.

On Sunday, the no-trust motion against Imran Khan's government was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Suri said the motion was against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan and cited security issues as Khan's supporters protested.

The Prime Minister had called for fresh elections and advised the President for the dissolution of Assembly. The fresh election was be held within 90 days, though the Election Commission said it cannot be done before October.

Two other Prime Ministers against whom a no-confidence motion was called, resigned before the vote. But Khan had refused to step down, insisting that he would "play till the last ball".

With the session on the no-confidence motion set to take place on April 9, Imran Khan on Friday called a cabinet meeting and even announced the plans to address the nation.

"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliament party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," Khan said on Twitter.

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan and Imran Khan's term in Prime Minister's office, the Opposition leaders in the country celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to nullify the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's move of dissolving the National Assembly.

Earlier, in a huge setback for the Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan, the country's apex court dismissed all the subsequent steps taken following the rejection of the no-confidence vote. The court also reinstated the National Assembly and declared that Cabinet stood restored.