India fully vaccinates 60% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Sixty per cent of eligible Indians are now fully vaccinated against the Covid-19. This comes as Omicron cases are on rise in the country. The overall doses administered in the country so far under the ambit of nationwide COVID vaccination programme has surpassed 139.70 crore, the health ministry said.



The caseload of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India jumped to 238 on Thursday morning, Union Health Ministry data showed.



Maharashtra topped the list of states with 65 cases, the maximum detected cases of Omicron in a state. Delhi stands second on the list with 57 reported cases, followed by 24 in Telangana, 23 in Gujarat, 22 in Rajasthan, and 19 in Karnataka.



Meanwhile, as the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus spread in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country today at 6.30 pm.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a review meeting to assess the preparedness and management vis-à-vis the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus and a possible third wave today.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Wednesday banned all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious festival related congregations throughout the national capital.



A total of 4,78,759 deaths have been reported so far in India including 1,41,375 from Maharashtra, 45,538 from Kerala, 38,299 from Karnataka, 36,699 from Tamil Nadu, 25,102 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,696 from West Bengal.



The 434 new fatalities include 383 from Kerala and eight each from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.



Also Read: Omicron scare: PM Modi to hold COVID review meeting today at 6.30 pm

Also Read: India’s Omicron tally rises to 271, Maharashtra reports highest cases of new variant