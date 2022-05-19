India is hope of the world: PM Modi during Yuva Shivir

Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, addressed the ‘Yuva Shivir’ at Karelibaug, Vadodara via video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said that our scripture has taught us that constant character-building in every generation is the basis of society.

He emphasised that shivir like the one that is being conducted today is not only an effort to create good ‘sanskars' but also a pious and natural campaign for regeneration of the society, identity, pride and nation.

"With hope, wherever there are problems, India comes out with solutions”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that from delivering vaccines and medicines to the world amid the COVID-19 crisis to the hope of a self-reliant India amidst disrupted supply chains to the role of a capable nation for peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope of the world today.

"In software to space, we are emerging as a country ready for a new future. For us, Sanskar means education, service and sensitivity! For us, Sanskar means dedication, determination and strength!”, the Prime Minister said.

He also recalled his long association with Vadodara and mentioned the significance of the place in his personal and political life.

Besides, he pushed for digital payments and asked if, “Till 15 August 2023, Can we stop transactions with cash and adopt digital payments? Your small contribution can create a huge difference in small businesses and vendors lives”.