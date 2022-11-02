India is targeting to become a developed nation by 2047: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India is setting a target of 2047 to become a developed nation while addressing the audience at the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru. He also said that to make this happen, investment will play an important role.



“Investing in India means investing in inclusion, investing in democracy, investing for the world, and investing for a better, cleaner and a safer planet,” he said in this speech via video conferencing.



Modi also shed light on India’s prospering start-up ecosystem and more specifically, the role Karnataka is playing to give it an impetus.



Karnataka’s start-up ecosystem has the power of a double engine, the Prime Minister said, adding that of the 100 unicorns that India houses, 40 are headquartered in Karnataka.



India’s start-up ecosystem is the third largest in the world after the US and China. Several prominent start-ups such as Ola, BYJU’S, Zerodha, Cred, Razorpay, and more have their head offices in the city which is often called the ‘Silicon Valley of India.’



He said that Bengaluru has established itself as a technology hub not just in India but globally. “When someone thinks of technology, the first thing that comes to mind is Brand Bengaluru,” he said.



According to the Prime Minister, Karnataka is an amalgamation of tradition and technology, nature and culture, wonderful architecture and vibrant startups.

“It is being counted as the largest technology cluster in the world today which is home to industry, information technology, fintech, biotech, start-ups as well as sustainable energy,” Modi noted.



