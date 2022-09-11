India launches third stealth frigate 'Taragiri'- Know all about this warship

New Delhi: Taragiri, the third stealth frigate of Project 17A, was launched on Sunday by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) - a ministry of defence undertaking. The ship has been built using an integrated construction methodology which involves hull block construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.



The first ship of Project 17A, Nilgiri, was launched on 28th September 2019 and is expected for sea trials in the first half of 2024. The second ship - Udaygiri - was launched in May this year and is expected to start sea trials during the second half of 2024. The keel of the fourth and final ship has already been laid on 28 Jun 2022.



Here's all you need to know about the warship

The keel of Taragiri was laid two years ago on 10 September and the ship is expected to be delivered by August 2025. The ship is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house design organization - the Bureau of Naval Design.

The steel used in hull construction of P17A frigates is indigenously developed DMR 249A - which is a low carbon micro-alloy grade steel manufactured by SAIL.

The indigenously designed ‘Taragiri’ will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world-class modular living spaces, a sophisticated power distribution system, and a host of other advanced features. It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system.

The ship’s air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles will revolve around the vertical launch and long-range surface-to-air missile system.

Two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defense capability while an SRGM (Super Rapid Gun Mount) gun will enable her to provide effective naval gunfire support.

Indigenously developed triple tube lightweight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers will add punch to the ship’s anti-submarine capability.