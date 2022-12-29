India makes RT-PCR test must for international passengers from China, 4 other countries

Amid the rising Covid alarm, India on Thursday made RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

Now, international passengers from these countries will have to undergo mandatory RTPCR tests before departure and upload reports on the Air Suvidha portal from 1st January.

The test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

This requirement is in addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival to India irrespective of the port of departure.

This is being done in view of the evolving Covid situation across the world, particularly in these five countries.

A sudden spike in Covid cases in Japan, China, and some other countries has triggered fears of another wave of the pandemic. India has taken measures to detect any new variant, which might cause a sharp rise here in the country.

On Wednesday, some experts in the government said that India might see a spike in January. The Centre has already started random testing of international passengers and so far nearly 45 foreigners have tested positive for Covid.

China is currently in the middle of a health crisis due to a high number of cases. Reports suggest China may be recording a million cases a day. However, official numbers have downplayed the impact of the spike.