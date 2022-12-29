WATCH: India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile's extended range version from Sukhoi fighter jet

The Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos Air-launched missile, which can hit targets at a range of about 400 km. After being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the center. It was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile.
"The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the air force said.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the IAF successfully fired the extended-range version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a ship target from a Sukhoi fighter jet - SU-30MKI.
The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region. With this, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land/ sea targets over very long ranges.
The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields, the ministry said.
