WATCH: India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile's extended range version from Sukhoi fighter jet

The Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos Air-launched missile, which can hit targets at a range of about 400 km. After being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the center. It was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile.

"The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the air force said.

The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/fiLX48ilhv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 29, 2022

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the IAF successfully fired the extended-range version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a ship target from a Sukhoi fighter jet - SU-30MKI.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region. With this, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land/ sea targets over very long ranges.

The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields, the ministry said.