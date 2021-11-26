India to resume scheduled international flights from 15 December: Details here

India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international flights from 15 December, 2021, an official statement from Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

In an order, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated: "The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021."

The order further stated that based on the countries recognised as "at-risk" by MoHFW, the countries have been categorised into 3 categories with separate capacity restrictions.

Furthermore, the full resumption of international flights will take place barring 14 countries, but existing air-bubble flight arrangements with these 14 countries, however, will continue, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the suspension on scheduled international flights is till November 30.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Secretary had said that the country may resume scheduled international flight operations "very soon" and is expected by end of this year.