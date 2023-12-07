Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

The Indian ambassador to Qatar met on December 3 eight former Indian Navy personnel who are on death row in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. "We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance...Our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight of them in prison on December 3," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing.

In October, a Qatari court gave a death sentence to eight Indian Navy veterans. New Delhi described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and filed an appeal, which was accepted. Bagchi said there have been 2 hearings since the appeal was filed. "We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. Two hearings have since been held," he said. "We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar in Dubai on the sidelines of CoP28. "They have had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship as well as in the well-being of the Indian community," the MEA spokesperson said.