India's exports rise by 37% to $37.29 bn in December 2021

The country's exports in December surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to $ 37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, government data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.

Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's exports of goods will cross $ 400 billion this fiscal.

Also Read: How PLI can be a game-changer for Indian manufacturing and exports

Also Read: Bajaj Auto sales fall 3% on-year in Dec