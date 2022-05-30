Industry responsible for shortage of talent: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Back in 2020, findings of United Nations Human Development Report (HDR) 2020 revealed a shocking fact: barely one in five Indians in the labour force was skilled and India ranked 129 among the 162 countries. But even before the data came out, the government of India in 2019 had committed to investing Rs 436 crores for the Future Skills Prime, a platform that offers reskilling/ upskilling in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, etc. across over 70 new job roles and 155 new skills in partnership with IT industry body, NASSCOM. However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship believes that the organisations haven't been able to leverage the opportunities provided.

"Part of the blame for the problems that the industry finds itself in today, which is the shortage of talent and skill, is the industry [itself] as they did not anticipate the kind of massive growth and massive demand for talent. Our role in Future Skills Prime has been to provide the capital and platform but we cannot anticipate the talent that the industry requires. But it is the technology companies that have to work on their skill and talent strategic plan," he told Business Today.

He added that a little bit of slackness on the part of the industry is one of the reasons for wage inflation, along with the shortage of talent in certain emerging technology segments, such as AI.

To future-proof businesses, organisations have to invest in upskilling the workforce, which industry leaders such as TCS, Microsoft, IBM, to name a few, have been doing by investing over Rs 1,000 crore per year to address the reskilling/ upskilling requirements of their employees. While the sudden surge of talent during the pandemic left companies in a fix, majority of organisations in India are yet to catch up.

"In today's world, an enterprise is as successful as its employees are, as its workforce is. If an enterprise chooses to not have a talented workforce, that enterprise will fail," the minister said. He suggested that if an enterprise wants to remain competitive, continue to grow, they will have to invest resources in making sure their talent is upskilled, reskilled, multiple skilled, currently skilled, and contemporarily skilled.

This disjunction between need for skilling/upskilling the amount of people joining the workforce is huge. In fact, according to NASSCOM, by 2030 India will have more than 90 million people joining the workforce due to its existing demographic dividend and India will become the largest workforce in the world by that same year.

Essentially, the predicament facing India is thus: in the last 18 months, as the world's digitisation needs has ballooned, it has also presented the Indian industry more and more opportunity for work, especially in projects for servicing, foreign enterprises, foreign governments, foreign consumers, and overseas consumers. However, while we have many IT engineers, we are strapped in particular niches where the demand is far in excess of supply.

