IPL 2022: BookMyShow bags exclusive ticketing rights; ticket prices, other details

India's popular ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow on Wednesday announced that it has bagged the exclusive ticketing rights from the BCCI for the 15th edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) this summer, which is slated to begin from March 26, 2022.

Along with the ticketing rights, BookMyShow will also manage venue services for all stadiums, including gate entry and spectator management services for the 70 league matches, which will be played across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune in the state of Maharashtra this year, the portal said in a statement on Wednesday.

Returning home as Tata IPL 2022, the event will host 10 teams, including defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, that will be battling for the coveted title.

ALSO READ: BCCI releases schedule for IPL 2022; CSK to take on KKR in first match

The Wankhede and the Brabourne stadia in Mumbai will host 20 matches each, while the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 15 matches and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 matches. The BCCI is yet to announce venue for the playoffs and final matches.

"We are absolutely delighted to be back on board with Tata IPL 2022 as the exclusive ticketing, gate entry and spectator management partners for the 15th edition of the world’s most loved sporting extravaganza," said Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow. “ After a two-year hiatus, the return of IPL to Indian stadia is a joyous occasion for fans to enjoy the experience and thrill of this mega spectacle on-ground like they did before the pandemic."

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: 70 league matches, 10 teams divided into 2 groups; details here

Makhija also said that the venues will follow strict Covid-appropriate protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of fans and the staff.

The opening match is next Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Starting Wednesday, cricket fans can book the ticket, priced at Rs 800 onwards.