IRCTC's ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ train tour begins today: Fare, route, schedule and other details

The Shri Ramayana train tour, launched under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ theme by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), commenced on Monday. The special train will promote religious tourism in the country. It will cover seven destinations associated with Lord Ramin seventeen days.

The first stop will be Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, followed by Bihar’s Sitamarhi. The last destination will be Rameshwaram.

The train has a capacity of 132 passengers in two categories- 2AC and 1AC. The 2AC package is priced at Rs 83,000 and 1AC package is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh.

Achyut Singh, a senior official of IRCTC and the man behind the pilgrimage program explained details to India Today regarding the train tour. Singh mentioned that all arrangements are made in a way to ensure proper safety and hygiene of the passengers. The train has two coaches with dining seating.

Passengers are provided with separate lockers. The train has CCTV cameras installed and full security is ensured to the passengers as well as their belongings.

The next Shri Ramayana Yatra will start in December. According to the tourism department bookings for the same are already open. Other trains and packages under the yatra tours will be launched soon.

