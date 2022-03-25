IRDAI extends dividend criteria for shares under approved investments

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has extended the relaxation offered to insurance companies where they can continue to classify investments in preference shares and equity shares as part of "Approved Investment" if dividend is paid on such shares for at least 2 years out of 3 consecutive years immediately preceding. The relaxation has been continued for the period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. Earlier the rule was for at least 2 consecutive years immediately preceding.

"The said circular is a welcome move from an insurer's standpoint. The continued relaxation will help insurance companies to invest in a larger selection of quality stocks. This will help in maintaining stability and augmenting returns of the portfolio," argued Rushabh Gandhi, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co.

This is not the first time that the regulator has made a change in the approved investments. It was first issued in August 2020 when the insurance regulator gave the investment relaxation to insurance companies because of ongoing pandemic. Considering the representations made by life and general insurance councils, the authority in exercise of the powers conferred under Regulation 14(2) of the IRDAI (Investments) Regulations, 2016, relaxed the investment rules for insurers.

IRDAI in a circular issued on August 24 stated, "The Authority in exercise of its powers conferred under Regulation 14(2) of the IRDAI (Investments) Regulations, 2016, hereby permits Insurers to classify investments in Preference Shares and Equity Shares as part of "Approved Investment" if dividend is paid on such Shares "for at least 2 years out of 3 consecutive years immediately preceding " instead of "for at least 2 consecutive years immediately preceding" for the period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022."

