Isha Ambani appointed to board of US' National Museum of Asian Art

Isha Ambani has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art. The Museum is part of the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, based in the USA. Other newly appointed members include Carolyn Brehm and Peter Kimmelman.



The appointment was approved by the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents, led by US Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. as Chancellor and Vice President Kamala D. Harris (Ex Officio).



Isha will serve a term of four years as one of the youngest board members of the National Museum of Asian Art, which was the Smithsonian’s first dedicated art museum and opened as the Freer Gallery of Art in 1923.



Chase F. Robinson, the museum’s Dame Jillian Sackler Director said, “On behalf of my colleagues at the museum and across the Smithsonian, I am delighted to welcome these distinguished new members to our board and to congratulate our officers on their election.”



Few other developments that unfolded were extension of Antoine van Agtmael’s tenure as chair of the museum’s board of trustees until October 2023 and the announcement of Dr. Vijay Anand as the vice chair of the board. Ambassador Pamela H. Smith was appointed secretary of the board.



The appointees to the board come to the museum as it prepares for its centennial in 2023, a milestone celebration and a springboard for the museum’s transformative vision for its next century, which will broaden and deepen the museum’s impact and reach, both onsite and online, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art stated.

