ISRO to launch geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its geostationary communication satellite, GSAT-7A at 4.10 pm today. The launch will be made from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The 26-hour launch countdown began yesterday as the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 is scheduled to take off from the launch pad at Sriharikota spaceport.

ISRO said the new satellite will give communication capability in Ku-band over the entire Indian region. The mission span of the satellite GSAT-7A is eight years. This launch will mark the 69th mission of GSLV-F11.

The Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 will put satellite GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The satellite will place itself in final Geostationary Orbit with the help of onboard propulsion systems.

GSLV-F11 is fourth generation launch vehicle of ISRO. A solid rocket motor and four liquid strap-ons form the first stage of propulsion in the launch vehicle. The second stage of propulsion is implemented with a high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency mentioned on its website. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.

