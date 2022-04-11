Jharkhand: Cable car collision leaves 48 stranded for 19 hours; rescue ops underway

A ropeway carriage collision in Trikut, Deoghar has left 48 people stranded for over 19 hours. They have been stuck on Jharkhand's highest ropeway since 5:00 pm on Sunday.

On Sunday, two of the ropeway cars collided in Trikut, Deoghar, this resulted in a complete halt of operations leaving many stranded on the carriages. One person has lost their life in this incident. Several people were injured in this ropeway collision incident They have been sent to Deoghar Sadar Hospital for treatment.

While some of the stranded passengers have been rescued, 40 individuals still remain stuck on the ropeway. Drones are being utilised to send food and water to the stranded visitors. Among the stranded individuals are several women and children. A few local guides are also among the people who are stuck on the ropeway, reported India Today.

As per the latest updates, 8 out of the 48 individuals stuck on the ropeway have been rescued. "Of 12 trolleys (stuck), 8 people rescued. About 40 people who're still stuck, are safe...By late evening it's possible that we complete rescue op. Food being provided as much as possible, though not to all trolleys due to difficulties, said Vivek Pandey, PRO, ITBP, reported ANI.

"Efforts are being made by NDRF personnel and state rescue teams to bring the stranded people to safety. Experts are also being consulted. The government is closely watching the developments and is constantly sending in relief," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said about the resume efforts.

The Indian Air Force has also been roped in to help with the rescue efforts. "Two MI-17 helicopters have been brought in. The operations are still on," said an Indian Air Force officer.

The Trikut ropeway is a popular tourist destination in Jharkhand. On Ram Navami, hundreds of visitors travelled on the ropeway. But at around 5:00 pm, one of the ropeway cable cars, which was going down, collided, with another one, that was going up. After the collision, ropeway operations were halted.

