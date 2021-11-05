'JioPhone Next' on sale now. Here's how you can get it

JioPhone Next, a smartphone from Reliance Jio, is on sale now. The made-for-India smartphone is designed by Jio and Google jointly. The phone is available at all Reliance retail stores, Jio.com and all Jio mart digital stores. The phone can also be booked through a WhatsApp message.

According to Reliance, potential buyers need to register first either on the Jio site or via a WhatsApp text.

Steps for registration

For registration on the site, you need to enter your name and number. An OTP will be sent your mobile number for validation, post which the registration will be complete.

For Whatsapp registration, potential buyers just need to send a ‘Hi’ to 7018270182. After you have shared your location, details of nearest stores will be provided to you.

If confirmed, you can visit the closest store and collect your phone.



JioPhone Next price, EMI payment plans, and data limits

The phone will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,999 and "the rest can be paid via easy EMI of Rs 300-600 over the next 18-24 months, depending on the EMI plan.," the company said. Customers purchasing on installment will get free daily or monthly data and unlimited voice calls, depending upon their EMIs.

Payment plans

(Normal) Always-on plan:

* Rs 300 for 24 months.

* Rs 350 for 18 months.

* 5GB data plus 100 minutes of talk time per month.

Large Plan:

* Rs 450 for 24.

* Rs 500 or 18 months.

* 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling.

XL Plan:

* Rs 500 for 24 months.

* Rs 550 for 18 months.

* 2GB data along with unlimited voice calling every month.

XXL Plan:

* Rs 550 for 24 months

* Rs 600 18 months

* 2.5 GB data along with unlimited voice calling every month.

The above plans will charge a processing fee of Rs 501.

Important specifications of JioPhone Next

The device will come with a Jio sim card, but customers can also use sim cards of other service providers for voice calling. The device also comes with a dual-sim feature.

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor.



Other specifications

5.5-inch display

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dedicated SD card

3.5mm audio jack



The JioPhone Next will cost the user Rs 6,499 without finance. It is a smartphone based on an optimised version of Android called Pragati OS, customised to deliver a great smartphone experience to users in India.

