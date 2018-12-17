Kamal Nath takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CM; Congress displays show of strength

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara region of MP, was administered the oath of the office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in the state's capital Bhopal. Prominent leaders present during the oath-taking ceremony included Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also took oath as the Rajasthan CM. Bhupesh Baghel will take oath as the Chhattisgarh CM around 5 pm.

The Congress party has invited many prominent state leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath. These events in these three states are also being seen as a show of strength by the Congress party in the run-up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nath, who has held several portfolios in the Union cabinet, was appointed the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president on April 26 and was at the forefront in steering the party to a win in the November 28 Assembly polls.

The results were declared on December 11.

The Congress, which won 114 seats, has secured the support of 121 MLAs, including SP (1) and BSP (2) legislators and four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats in the 230-member Assembly.

The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats in the elections. The saffron party's Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the state's longest-serving chief minister since taking charge in 2005.

Others present during the ceremony included AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot, MPs Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Kamal Nath's predecessor and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present.

With agency inputs

