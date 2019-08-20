Karnataka government orders CBI probe into multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme

The Karnataka government on Tuesday entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the multi-crore ponzi scheme of I Monetory Advisory (IMA) and its group entities which allegedly duped over a lakh of people.

According sanction to the CBI, the government in its order said it would investigate all the FIRs registered against IMA and its group entities.

The premier probe agency will also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA

The CBI has also been asked to "identify and investigate persons involved in the illegal activities in connection with affairs of IMA, Bengaluru and its group entities."

The government directed officials of all the departments concerned to hand over data, information and records as and when required by the CBI and cooperate in the investigation.

Promising high returns, IMA operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims.

