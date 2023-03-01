Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after 17% hike in basic salary

The government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary. The state government has also promised to constitute a committee to study the feasibility of scrapping the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and reverting to the old pension scheme (OPS).

The state employees had demanded interim relief of a 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. They also want the government to scrap the new pension scheme and bring back OPS.

The state government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a committee under the additional chief secretary would study the feasibility.

The decision on the withdrawal of the indefinite strike was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari.

Earlier in the day, the JD-S attacked the BJP after employees announced the strike. Former Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy termed the indefinite strike the result of deliberate negligence on part of the government.

Kumaraswamy said after forming the 7th Pay Commission, the chief minister should have announced the implementation of its recommendations during the presentation of the budget. But, he said, CM Bommai did not do it and now the government employees are fed up with his vague answers.

The chief minister said the 7th Pay Commission was formed for salary revision and the state government had cooperated with the Commission. "Their demand is to get an interim report and implement the 7th Pay Commission report," he said.

Bommai said he will get the interim report "and will implement it". He said he was in touch with the Commission and would talk to members of the Commission and senior officers.

