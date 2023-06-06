Karnataka Home Minister's big announcement: 'Special squad to be set up to check moral policing'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that his government will take action to stop moral policing in the state. He said that in Dakshina Kannada, particularly in Mangaluru, a lot of so-called moral policing was happening. "People are fed up. So, we would like to stop this moral policing and then take the necessary steps," he said while speaking to the media.

The minister said that his government would like to create an atmosphere of communal harmony so that people live in peace. "That is why, today we have taken a decision to constitute a force, within the Police force, to look into this," he said. The minister said there will be a special squad to focus on moral policing cases.

#WATCH | Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara says, "In Dakshina Kannada, particularly in Mangaluru, a lot of so-called moral policing is happening. People are fed up. So, we would like to stop this moral policing & then take the necessary steps. We would like to create an… pic.twitter.com/FQ2RsvCFnT — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Reacting to this development, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said let the government do what it wants but everything should be guided by law. "They are in power now, let them do whatever they want. Ultimately, everything should be guided by law," he said. "There is a judicial system in this country. I have faith in that system. Whenever we are on the right side, we need not worry about all these things."

To a question on compensation for those who died in communal violence, Parameshwara said there have been seven murders with communal motives, and the department would recommend compensation to the kin in all seven cases. He said there was a delay in paying compensation because the previous BJP government did not take the decision on compensation.

"For whatever reasons, which I don’t know, the delay has occurred, but now we have initiated that step to give them compensation to their families," the home minister said.

Parameshwara's remarks come just two weeks after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that no moral policing and saffronisation will be allowed in Karnataka. "No more moral policing, no saffronisation, no illegal activities...there will be a corruption-free government in Karnataka," Shivakumar had said while speaking to the media just days after taking over as deputy CM.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday asked the central leadership of the Congress to clarify whether its government in Karnataka wanted to begin its term with a nod to cow slaughter. The BJP had in 2021 passed an anti-cow-slaughter law but Karnataka's Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh recently said that his government might revisit that act.