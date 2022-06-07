Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 release date postponed: Details here

The second part of the movie Khuda Haafiz, titled "Khuda Haafiz - Agni Pariksha" has been delayed and will be released on the 8 of July 2022, according to the latest announcement by the film's star cast Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. The movie was earlier announced to be released on June 17th.

Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram to announce that the release date has been pushed; he wrote: “He will fight for his family until his last breath.#KhudaHaafizChapterll AgniPariksha. In Cinemas on 08 July 2022.’’

ABOUT KHUDA HAAFIZ CHAPTER 2:

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is the sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios.