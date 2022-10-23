'King Kohli back on throne': Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka hail Virat Kohli's T20 innings against Pakistan

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: It was quite a thriller at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground, where India defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in their first clash in the T-20 World Cup 2022. Chasing 159, India had a disastrous start with four down at just 34 runs in six overs.

At one point, the statistics were heavily against the Men in Blue but Virat Kohli played what would be remembered as one of his best innings in the shortest format and won the match for India.





Kohli's 82 off 53 deliveries with Hardik Pandya's crucial 40 runs in 37 balls took India to the finish line in the high-octane battle. Kohli's fiery innings brought early Diwali for cricket fans across the country and the world.

Kohli's fans hailed his composure and called him 'King Kohli'. "Kohli played an innings of his lifetime," a cricket fan said while speaking to India Today. The other fan said this was the most remarkable comeback by a player in cricket history.



Here's how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's inning at MCG



RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka said this must be the most insane match in any cricket match ever. "Twist pe twist pe twist. And what a WIN," he said.

This must be the most insane match in any cricket match ever. Twist pe twist pe twist. And what a WIN. #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 23, 2022





Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, too, took to Twitter to share his emotion. He said this was a morale-boosting victory than an easy conquest. "India win in the ‘Mindverse’ Stadium!! A much more powerful, morale-boosting victory than an easy conquest. This was about PURE MENTAL STRENGTH. And I couldn’t be happier that King #ViratKohli is back on this throne. JAI HO INDIA! #indiaVsPakistan," he wrote on Twitter.

India win in the ‘Mindverse’ Stadium!!

A much more powerful, morale-boosting victory than an easy conquest. This was about PURE MENTAL STRENGTH. And I couldn’t be happier that King #ViratKohli is back on this throne. JAI HO INDIA! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #indiaVsPakistan https://t.co/jnkYAlXSQg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2022

The ICC in a tweet said: "The KING is back, Take a bow, Virat Kohli."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is a huge Diwali dhamaka and firecrackers by Team India. "And a huge #Diwali Dhamaka and firecrackers by #TeamIndia as it defeats #Pakistan! What a game @imVkohli! Congratulations India."

And a huge #Diwali Dhamaka and firecrackers by #TeamIndia as it defeats #Pakistan !

What a game @imVkohli !

Congratulations India 🇮🇳✌🏼!

#T20WC2022 #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/eYba8BAsdN — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 23, 2022 India's former top-order batsman Sachin Tendulkar in a tweet said this was undoubtedly the best inning of Kohli's life. "It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going," he said.