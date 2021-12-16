KM Birla, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella amid TiE's global entrepreneurs of the year

Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) named Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Global Entrepreneur of the Year in Business Transformation. According to the group, Birla is the first Indian Industrialist to receive this award. Birla was given this award for his leadership of the conglomerate during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kumar Mangalam Birla joined a host of global entrepreneurs receiving the award this year including Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur) , Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation) and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).



The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by Venture Capitalist, Tim Draper, Founder, Draper University.



Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has been marked by such unprecedented change. I receive this award on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities.”



Birla also applauded TiE for enabling ‘the entrepreneurship culture to flourish through a unique style of nurturing, mentoring and networking.’



Praveen Tailam, Chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees said, “These awards are meant to acknowledge the enablers of the global ecosystem. These are the people who are providing opportunities for wealth creation, job creation and the inspiration to our next generation of enablers.”



The two-day TiE Global Summit awards ceremony was held in Dubai and was attended by policymakers, business tycoons and entrepreneurs.

