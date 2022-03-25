Law enforcement to use Digital Forensic Kiosk at airports, police stations: Govt

The Centre on Friday informed the Parliament that the recently-developed Digital Forensic Kiosk (DFK) can be used by various law enforcement agencies (LEA) such as National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Customs, Revenue Intelligence, State Police Force at airports, police stations and other places where a quick search for digital artefacts in the devices seized as evidence by them is required.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar explained that the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed Digital Forensic Kiosk (DFK), which is a stand-alone forensic hardware platform for quick preview of evidential artefacts present in electronic exhibits such as Smart Phones, SIM Cards, Memory Cards, Hard Disks and other USB storage devices.

Chandrasekhar further stated that such law enforcement agencies can conduct a primary examination of the device, keeping the integrity of the electronic data intact and can go for a forensic imaging.

How does Digital Forensic Kiosk work?

According to C-DAC, DFK is a self-service platform that agencies can use as a first responder device for cybercrime investigation. It is simply and easily operable by non-technical users. C-DAC has specially designed the device for preview, hashing, and extracting data from mobile phones, storage media and SIM cards.

The primary advantage is that Kiosk shall enable the LEA to ascertain whether the suspected piece of evidence is available in the

device or not and thereby unnecessary seizure of the device can be avoided, the government added.

Also read: Vedanta board approves investments in 3 projects

Also read: HP aims its new Laser Tank portfolio at small-medium businesses for low-cost printing