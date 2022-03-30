scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Lok Sabha nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

Feedback

Lok Sabha nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected. (Photo: PTI) The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.
 

TAGS:

BT TV