L&T bags contract up to Rs 5,000 cr for Water & Effluent Treatment biz

The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has bagged a contract in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The order came from Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to go ahead with the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility that falls under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II.

As part of the project, a wastewater treatment facility will be constructed to meet the latest treatment standards in the industry. Among the scope of this project is a 360 MLD sewage treatment plant using self-generated power that will be designed, built, operated, and maintained, L&T Construction further added.

L&T Construction manages a number of projects across the country. In the long run, the company added that this project will contribute to the improvement of Mumbai city's quality of life.

On Monday, the L&T scrip on BSE traded 0.46 per cent lower at Rs 1,643.95 apiece during the noon trade.



