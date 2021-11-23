Madhya Pradesh: Liquor stores in this city to offer 10% discount to fully-jabbed customers. Details here

A city in Madhya Pradesh is offering 10 per cent discount to fully-vaccinated customers in three liquor shops as an incentive to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations. "Three liquor shops in Mandsaur city will give a discount of 10 per cent to fully-vaccinated customers on the production of vaccination certificate starting tomorrow," as per District Excise Officer order released on Tuesday.

Recently, another district in the state tightened the rules to buy liquor from stores in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Khandwa district had ordered that alcohol will be sold at the liquor stores to only those people who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are 55 Indian liquor and 19 foreign liquor stores in the district.

Meanwhile, more than 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh for the second consecutive day on Monday as 13 people tested positive for the infection. On Sunday, 17 people had tested positive for the virus.

With 13 new cases on Monday, the tally of positive cases reported so far in the state has reached 7,93,040. As per the health bulletin released by the Directorate of Health, there are a total of 91 active cases in the state as of Monday.

Maximum cases were reported from Bhopal district as five people tested positive, followed by Indore and Damoh districts as four people tested positive in each of these. No new case was reported from 49 districts of the state.

Positivity rate -- the number of people testing positive out of every 100 samples tested -- stood at 0.02 per cent.